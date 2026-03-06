Red Sox Insider Shares Noah Song Update Fans Have Waited Years For

Boston Red Sox fans have been waiting to see Noah Song in the majors for a long time. It finally could happen in 2026.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared a column pinpointing four "under-the-radar" guys who could make an impact on the 2026 season for Boston. Song cracked the list.

"It’s been a remarkable journey to this point, and now Song, 28, is one step from the majors," McCaffrey wrote. "In returning to the mound from surgery, he steadily progressed through the system last year with stops at each level from the Florida Complex League to Triple-A Worcester. By the time he reached Worcester, it was clear he was tired from the most innings he’d pitched in his professional career, allowing eight runs in 4 2/3 innings. But his stamina throughout the season was promising, and he finished with 61 strikeouts across 55 innings.

The righty has had an unorthodox path

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"As a non-roster invitee to camp this spring, Song has been solid through his first four outings (including an inning in the exhibition game against Northeastern) with 4 1/3 hitless innings, striking out four and walking two. His fastball is sitting 94-96 mph, and he’s been able to get swings and misses on the slider that was so enticing earlier in his career. He’s not going to crack the Opening Day roster, but if he keeps putting up consistent numbers for Worcester, there’s a chance he’s called up this season."

Red Sox fans have known about Song for years at this point. The 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Boston in 2019 and flashed some talent down in the minors before leaving baseball for a time to fulfill his requirement in the Navy. Then, he returned to baseball and was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft only to be returned. Then, he missed the 2024 season due to injury.

Song was a full-go in 2025 and looked good overall with a 4.58 ERA in 31 total appearances. He has been lights-out in Spring Training so far as well, as McCaffrey pointed out. It's been a long road and Song isn't in the majors yet, but that could very well end up being the case in 2026 and what a story that will be. The fact that an insider as plugged-in as McCaffrey is saying this right now is a good sign that the fanbase will get to see Song in action in Boston in 2026 and it's been a long time coming.