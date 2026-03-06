Red Sox Insider Takes Firm Stance on Jarren Duran-Astros Rumors

If it ever seems like Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is safe from trade rumors, there's probably one lurking right around the corner.

Earlier this week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reignited the Duran hype train, saying that a deal centered around the 29-year-old and Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes "should be within reach."

Paredes rumors were all the rage in Red Sox Nation before the Caleb Durbin trade in February with the Milwaukee Brewers. But the fact that Rosenthal suggested Paredes could still be on the table somewhat obscured a more important bulletin: It's never made sense that he and Duran should be traded for one another.

Insider hits all the right notes on Duran-Paredes rumors

Jul 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive made that same point, and the Red Sox insider expanded on why he thought a Paredes-for-Duran swap would be a terrible idea for Boston on multiple fronts.

"If the Red Sox view Duran as expendable and a trade piece, surely they could better than Paredes. The best time to deal Duran would have been after his career-best 2024 season, or, earlier this offseason before all the chairs got filled throughout the game," wrote McAdam.

"Including Duran in a trade to acquire, say, Ketel Marte, a five-tool player, would have made sense; dealing him for an unremarkable piece like Paredes does not."

On top of Duran providing more value than Paredes on average, one also has to consider the fact that acquiring him at this point would likely mean Marcelo Mayer heading to Triple-A to start the season. So is a lineup with Paredes at third, Durbin at second, and Masataka Yoshida at designated hitter really better than one with Durbin at third, Mayer at second, and Duran at DH?

It's possible the Astros might kick the can down the road for the time being anyway, as shortstop Jeremy Peña was just ruled out of the World Baseball Classic with a fractured finger, putting his opening day status in question.

Duran and Paredes were teammates in 2023 for Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, but Paredes isn't there this time around. But imagine how awkward things might be in that clubhouse, or simply very humorous, if they had to talk every day about how people wanted them to swap teams?