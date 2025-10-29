Red Sox Insider Teases 3 Potential Key Offseason Reunions
The Boston Red Sox aren’t going to look exactly the same by the time the 2026 season rolls around, but it sounds like there is at least a chance for a few reunions to come together.
On Tuesday, MassLive.com Red Sox insider Cotillo shared a column discussing the offseason plan for Boston in the immediate aftermath of the World Series. One interesting nugget from Cotillo was that he said reunions are possible with Rob Refsnyder, Steven Matz, and Justin Wilson.
"Four players will hit free agency immediately after the World Series," Cotillo said. "The Red Sox have four true free agents with no options or opt-outs attached, and they’ll all become free agents the day after the World Series ends. Veteran lefties Steven Matz and Justin Wilson, starter Dustin May and outfielder Rob Refsnyder are all on expiring contracts and will be free to sign anywhere.
"Reunions with Refsnyder, Wilson, and Matz on short-term deals are possible but expect all three to have interest elsewhere after strong seasons."
The Red Sox should absolutely consider these reunions
When it comes to Refsnyder, Wilson, and Matz, it's not shocking that the Red Sox would want to reunite with any of these guys. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported in October that Refsnyder plans on playing in 2026 after considering retirement and already has had "informal talks" with Boston about a potential return. Refsnyder has been a phenomenal bench bat for the Red Sox since 2022. Keeping him around should be a priority.
Wilson played his first season in Boston in 2025 and was solid with a 3.35 ERA in 61 total appearances. He became a dependable opton for Alex Cora and the Red Sox quickly. At 38 years old, he shouldn't be too expensive as well, but we'll see what the market dictates.
Matz, arguably, would be a better option to keep around if Boston had to decide between the two. He's a fellow lefty and was lights-out after coming over in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals this past summer.
He pitched in 21 regular-season games for Boston and had a 2.08 ERA. Overall, he had a 3.05 ERA in 53 appearances in 2025. On top of this, he has plenty of starting experience and could be a depth option in that case if Boston needed it.
