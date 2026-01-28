Red Sox Insider Weighs in on Masataka Yoshida’s Future in Boston

There is more work to do for the Boston Red Sox to do this offseason before Spring Training rolls around.

That's easier said than done. Boston's pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training by Feb. 10. That's less than two weeks away. If you look at the Red Sox's roster, it's easier to see what the club still has to do. The rotation is in a phenomenal place, the bullpen is good and the majority of the positions in the field are set as well, even to the point of surplus. Adding a second baseman or third baseman remains the most obvious path forward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But what about the outfield/designated hitter spot? MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo shared a projection for the team's roster for the 2026 season on Wednesday. Cotillo predicted that Masataka Yoshida will not be with the club.

Who could leave the organization?

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a two run RBI during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Outfield/Designated Hitter (5): LF Roman Anthony, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, RF Wilyer Abreu, OF/DH Jarren Duran, INF/OF Nate Eaton," Cotillo wrote. "Which Means ... The Red Sox don’t trade a starting outfielder to fill an infield need but do move on from Masataka Yoshida, potentially in a salary dump in which a prospect is attached. Also, Kristian Campbell begins the year at Triple-A. Analysis: Red Sox decision-makers have been saying for months that they don’t feel it’s likely an outfielder is traded before Opening Day. Should we start believing them? At this point, a roster that includes Anthony, Rafaela, Abreu and Duran in the rotating outfield/designated hitter mix is far from supremely functional but also gives the Sox tremendous upside on both sides of the ball.

"The guess here is that if everyone stays, Anthony and Duran rotate between left field and the DH spot with Rafaela and Abreu serving as something close to everyday starters at their position. Rafaela can also move to second base on select days with Duran (or Anthony) filling in for him in center. Eaton would serve Rob Refsnyder’s old role but get fewer at-bats than Refsnyder because the Red Sox want Abreu to start against lefties. ...

"That leaves Yoshida as the odd man out, and an expensive one at that. At a certain point, Breslow will have to cut his losses with Yoshida, who is not without value but simply doesn’t fit the roster as currently constructed. Having a team eat a large chunk of Yoshida’s remaining salary — and taking a prospect along with him — is a path to clearing the logjam and some money. The Red Sox should be actively exploring such moves.

Yoshida inked a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston and has two seasons left. Yoshida will make just over $18 million in each of the next two seasons.

When the 32-year-old is healthy, he is a guy who can go out there and hit near .300 with double-digit home runs. He also doesn't strike out a lot. Unfortunately, he doesn't have defensive upside and with the Red Sox having four outfielders already, it's hard to see a pathway to playing time for Yoshida in the outfield or DH.

More MLB: Red Sox Must Ignore 3-for-1 Tarik Skubal Mock Trade