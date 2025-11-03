Red Sox Insiders Predict Perfect Offseason Rotation Trade
The Boston Red Sox found the blueprint back to success last offseason.
Boston's young core is in place, and the Red Sox traded for a big-name pitcher (Garrett Crochet), signed an All-Star slugger (Alex Bregman), and a high-end bullpen arm (Aroldis Chapman), among other moves. You mix these guys in with the core in place and you have an 89-win team with immense upside.
Following this same blueprint would be a good way forward. Sign a slugger, like Bregman perhaps, go add another bullpen arm, and trade for one of the high-end starters on the block with years of control. MassLive.com's Red Sox insiders Chris Cotillo, Sean McAdam, and Christopher Smith shared their biggest predictions for the offseason and McAdam and Smith both had the same idea for the rotation -- and a great one at that.
"Joe Ryan," McAdam said. "After failing to land the Twins starter at last year’s trade deadline, the Red Sox re-visit talks and this time get a deal done headlined by Connelly Early and Franklin Arias.
"Joe Ryan," Smith said. "Breslow will land starter Joe Ryan from the Twins after failing to get a deal completed at the trade deadline. Breslow needed an ace last offseason and Garrett Crochet was the obvious target. He needs a No. 2 starter this offseason and Ryan seems like the most likely target."
Joe Ryan should be the guy for Boston
Cotillo had a very solid idea in MacKenzie Gore, but Ryan just makes too much sense at this point. When the trade deadline was approaching, Ryan was the top dog the Red Sox were after. With the clock ticking down ahead of the deadline, a deal seemed possible. So much so that FOX Sports MLB posted a graphic that got the fanbase up in arms because it said that Ryan was coming to town.
At the time, it was reported that the Red Sox's focus was on Ryan and Sandy Alcántara. Ryan won't be a free agent until 2028 and is just 29 years old. He had a a 3.42 ERA in 31 appearances in 2025 for the Minnesota Twins. Plus, the two sides have clearly already spoken about a deal, so theoretically, there's at least a foundation to build off of in talks this winter.
Adding Ryan could mirror last year's addition of Crochet. If the Red Sox could re-sign Bregman and maybe add another slugger, that would take care of the lineup. Then, adding another reliever would be a luxury. Boston saw this season what adding a high-end starter does for the rotation. Ryan should be the guy this offseason.
More MLB: What Red Sox Fans Need To Know After Alex Bregman Opt-Out