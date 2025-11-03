What Red Sox Fans Need To Know After Alex Bregman Opt-Out
If you're a Boston Red Sox fan scrolling social media, you very likely saw the reported news that Alex Bregman opted out of his deal with the organization on Monday.
Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Monday and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com followed up and confirmed it as well.
"Alex Bregman opted out of his contract today," Abraham said.
"Alex Bregman informed the Red Sox today that he's opting out as expected, sources confirm," Cotillo said. "Peter Abraham, Jon Heyman and others have been on this unsurprising development. A fait accompli."
Has anything changed with the Red Sox and Alex Bregman?
But, what exactly does this mean and should you be concerned as a Red Sox fan?
The idea of opting out of the deal and getting the official update on Monday, sounds scary, but it doesn't really change anything. The reports have been out there for a few weeks that this was going to be the plan. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs. From the beginning, it was at least talked about that he could use the opt-out if he had a good season, which he did. Now, he has likely his last best chance to ink a long-term deal at 31 years old.
The news of the opt-out will be all over social media, but this has been the expectation. Players with options in their contracts have until five days until after the World Series to officially make decisions. This is just the process.
In regard to returning to Boston, the reports from Monday don't change anything in that respect as well. It has been out there for a while that he was going to opt out. Since the initial reports broke from Jon Heyman of the New York Post it has also been said on numerous occasions by team insiders, including Ian Browne of MLB.com, that the door isn't closed on a reunion.
Heyman said the Red Sox are "hopeful" that they could re-sign Bregman. Also, the Red Sox's front office, including Sam Kennedy, spoke openly about how much they love Bregman and want him back before the season even ended.
No need for more concern than you already had, Red Sox fans. This new update really doesn't change anything from what the last few weeks presented. Bregman is a free agent and Boston can still sign him back, although there will be competition.
