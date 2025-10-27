Red Sox Likely To Cut Ties With 24-Year-Old Infielder, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox used 23 position players this season, and Vaughn Grissom somehow wasn't one of them.
In just his second season since being traded for nine-time All-Star Chris Sale, Grissom spent the entire season at Triple-A Worcester, despite the Red Sox constantly swapping out second basemen at the big-league level. It appears there's nothing Grissom can do at this point to get back in Boston's good graces.
Now that the offseason has arrived, the Red Sox and Grissom are approaching a crossroads. One insider recently confirmed it's highly unlikely that the two sides will continue their partnership into the new season.
Red Sox likely to part ways with Grissom due to roster crunch
In a piece discussing the composition of the Red Sox's infield for next season, Chris Cotillo strongly hinted that Boston would find a way to get Grissom off the 40-man roster, even with few options seemingly available to them to accomplish that objective.
"Vaughn Grissom remains on the 40-man roster but is one of the more clear change-of-scenery candidates in baseball after not cracking the big league roster once in 2025," Cotillo wrote Thursday.
After batting .190 in 31 games for the Red Sox last season, it's unlikely any team would be willing to give the Red Sox something of much value for Grissom. But there are a couple of pathways still on the table.
If they can find a way to do so, and it would have to happen relatively quickly, the Red Sox can and should try to trade Grissom without exposing him to waivers. Even a lottery ticket prospect could turn into something; the alternative is losing him for nothing.
To illustrate that last point, look at pitching prospect Matt McShane, who arrived in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for Chase Shugart last offseason. Shugart was going to get booted off the 40-man roster if he wasn't traded, and McShane, a former 13th-round pick, went on to pitch to a 2.55 ERA this season and earned a fast promotion to High-A.
If the Red Sox can't do that by the time the Rule 5 Draft rolls around in early December, though, they'll probably have to designate Grissom for assignment to free up space for a prospect on the 40-man roster.
