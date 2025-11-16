Red Sox Star Predicted To Sign $168M Deal With Mets

Soon enough, the big-time free agents will find deals around the league and all of the chatter will come to an end around free agency.

Unfortunately, it's too early for that, though. The Winter Meetings are coming in early December. That's typically when the stars start to sign each offseason. The Winter Meetings will begin on Dec. 7th.

For Boston, the biggest question around the organization obviously centers around Alex Bregman. He is one of the top overall free agents out there and should get paid like it -- either by Boston or another organization. He bet on himself last offseason with a deal that included an opt-out to re-enter free agency in search of a long-term deal this winter. The perception around the league right now is that he will find one.

Projections have popped up all over the place in reference to Bregman's future. For example, NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot projected a six-year, $168 million deal. But, with the New York Mets.

The Red Sox certainly will have competition for Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Contract Prediction," Pouliot said. "It’s pretty great for Bregman that a bunch of contenders are currently in flux at third base. Even the Blue Jays could make room for him if Bichette leaves. Or perhaps the Phillies could trade Alec Bohm to open up the hot corner, though they have their own free agents to deal with. Bregman’s floor would seem to be $140 million for five years, with his annual salaries potentially decreasing some if he holds out for a longer deal. Mets - Six years, $168 million."

Money-wise, most projections have been around this ballpark throughout the offseason. The New York Post's Jon Heyman projected a seven-year deal worth $172 million. Baseball America projected a six-year, $180 million deal. The Athletic's Tim Britton projected a six-year, $171 million deal.

The perception out there surely has been that Bregman is going to get a long-term deal that he deserves this offseason.

In reference to the Mets from Pouliot, this isn't the first time New York has been floated as a potential landing spot. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson floated the Mets as a fit earlier in the offseason.

New York has more money than any other team, but two expensive internal free agents in Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz. If either were to leave, then maybe this projection would make sense. But, if Alonso and Díaz both return to New York, then it doesn't make sense.

