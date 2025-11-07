Red Sox Linked To Projected $196 Million Astros Ace
The American League is wide open right now and the Boston Red Sox very well could take the top spot as soon as the 2026 season, depending on how this offseason goes.
Boston jumped from 81 wins in 2024, to 89 wins in 2025 and has the young building blocks in place needed to contend for a long time. Roman Anthony is a superstar in the making. Garrett Crochet is a Cy Young-caliber ace. Depending on how moves shake out this offseason, the Red Sox have Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu as well for the outfield.
The infield has Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer, and Triston Casas among others. Kristian Campbell is an option somewhere on the field for the club. Carlos Narváez shined as a rookie behind the plate and the rotation has Brayan Bello and young options like Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.
This core is in place. Now, it's a matter of adding more veterans in. Boston arguably needs Alex Bregman back. Adding a veteran starter is also important. Framber Valdez arguably is the top free agent starter this offseason and The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings floated Boston as a fit for him.
"Valdez is an old-school sinkerballer in a strikeout-fueled era, keeping the ball on the ground and out of the seats as well as any starter in baseball," Gleeman said. "Of the 78 pitchers with at least 500 innings over the past five seasons, Valdez ranks No. 1 in groundball rate and No. 3 in homer rate.
Should the Red Sox pursue Framber Valdez?
"And he’s not exactly pitching to contact with 875 strikeouts in 902 1/3 innings during that time thanks mostly to a standout curveball. Strikeouts and grounders are the ideal combo, which is how Valdez has posted a sub-3.70 ERA in six straight seasons...Britton’s projection: 7 years, $196 million. Best fits: (Baltimore Orioles), (Boston Red Sox), (Toronto Blue Jays)."
The trio ranked Valdez as the fifth-best overall free agent this offseason. Britton's projected price of $196 million is fair. Spotrac also is projecting his market value in that range at $199 million across six years. Max Fried got an eight-year, $218 million deal last offseason, who is a comparable lefty. Boston was in the mix for him before he ended up signing with the New York Yankees.
Valdez is two months older than Fried and will get a massive deal a year later than the Yankees star, so a seven-year deal is at least in line with what Fried got. Fried's career numbers are a bit better than Valdez's, but they aren't far off and this is a fair idea from Gleeman, Britton, and Jennings. The Red Sox showed heavy interest in Fried last year. Valdez is this year's top starter on the open market. If they want to add a hurler to move the needle, he would do that.
There's an argument that adding a pitcher through a trade could be a better route because depending on the guy -- like Joe Ryan, let's say -- because Boston could get a high-end starter with a lower annual value right now and use that cash elsewhere for the roster. But, the Red Sox did at least try to sign a high-end starter last year in Fried, so there is merit to the idea that Boston could try again this offseason.
