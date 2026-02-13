Roman Anthony Update Makes WBC Must-Watch for Red Sox

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan hoping to see Roman Anthony play in a meaningful baseball game, you are not going to have to wait until Opening Day.

Rumors swirled earlier in the week that Anthony was in the mix to replace Corbin Carroll on Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. On Friday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the young Boston slugger has, in fact, been selected to replace the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder as a member of Team USA.

"Roman Anthony’s ascent is about to reach its biggest stage yet," Healey wrote. "The Red Sox wunderkind will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, a league source said, as long as he passes his routine start-of-camp physical on Saturday as expected. Anthony will be an injury replacement for the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, who is out because of a broken bone in his right hand — meaning not only is a roster spot available, but so is a significant role in the outfield.

Red Sox fans should be fired up

"Team USA officials reached out to Anthony this week, initially to tell him he was being considered and then to make clear he was their top choice, as long as they could check the necessary boxes, he said. Because Anthony finished last season injured, a long-since-healed left oblique strain, the physical matters."

That's not all. Healey spoke to Anthony about his reported selection.

“So if it all goes well, the goal for me is to play,” Anthony told Healey. “It’d be an honor, for sure. It was something I’m super excited about, and when I got news of it, obviously super sad for [Carroll]. You don’t want to see that ever. But it would be a great opportunity and a great learning lesson for me, to go be around a bunch of the best players in the game.”

Spring Training games will kick off for Boston in February, but this is much bigger. Anthony is going to be on one of the biggest stages in baseball, representing Team USA. The tournament will kick off at the beginning of March and if it wasn't already, now it is appointment viewing for Boston fans.

