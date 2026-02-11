Why Roman Anthony Could Be Late Addition to Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Boston Red Sox fans could have more of a reason to tune into the World Baseball Classic in the near future.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported some brutal news for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Young outfielder Corbin Carroll broke the hamate bone in his right hand and is now up in the air.

"News: Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll broke the hamate bone in his right hand and is undergoing surgery today, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "He will miss the World Baseball Classic and his ability to play Opening Day is now in question."

The Red Sox slugger is under consideration

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That's a tough hit for the Diamondbacks and also for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The rosters have been announced and Carroll was on the list. Now, he will have to be replaced as the tournament is set to kick off in early March.

In the aftermath of the unfortunate Carroll news, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Team USA is looking for a replacement for the Diamondbacks outfielder and Boston outfielder Roman Anthony is someone under consideration.

"[World Baseball Classic] news: USA Baseball officials are working through possible injury replacements for Corbin Carroll," Morosi wrote. "Steven Kwan, Tyler Soderstrom, Riley Greene, Roman Anthony, James Wood, Wyatt Langford and Kyle Stowers are under consideration, per source."

It's unfortunate that Carroll got hurt, but wouldn't that be something if the 21-year-old budding Boston star got a shot on the world stage representing Team USA? There are already a handful of members of the organization preparing for the tournament including Wilyer Abreu (Venezuela), Jack Anderson (Great Britain), Brayan Bello (Dominican Republic), Willson Contreras (Venezuela), Jarren Duran (Mexico), Nate Eaton (Great Britain), Tayron Guerrero (Colombia), Jovani Morán (Puerto Rico), Ceddanne Rafaela (Netherlands), Eduardo Rivera (Puerto Rico), Ranger Suárez (Venezuela), Greg Weissert (Italy), Garrett Whitlock (United States) and Masataka Yoshida (Japan)."

If Anthony is selected, then the fanbase will get a chance to see him in meaningful, non-Spring Training games quicker than expected.

