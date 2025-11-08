Red Sox Lose Outfielder With Famous Last Name To Free Agency
Most of the buzz of the Major League Baseball offseason revolves around which superstar could go through whatever team through free agency or via some sort of blockbuster trade.
The Boston Red Sox already have been no strangers to that concept with a handful of guys floated as fits for the organization, including New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. But, every decision of the offseason isn't going to involve some sort of All-Star. Depth is extremely important in the majors, as well as down in the minors. It's built -- and even lost -- right now. For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a list of 11 players who elected free agency down in the minors, including outfielder Trayce Thompson.
"Some new Red Sox minor league free agents: Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, Trayce Thompson, John Brebbia, Chadwick Tromp, Seby Zavala, Karson Simas, Yovanny Cruz, Ronaldo Hernandez, Zach Bryant, Mark Kolozsvary," Cotillo said.
The Red Sox lost some depth on Friday
Of the group, Thompson obviously has the most famous name. He's the brother of Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter and former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. When it comes to Trayce, that is a topic that has been brought up plenty of times over the years, but he's made a name for himself in baseball.
He's been a journeyman and made a push for a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after a wild run in Spring Training. In 19 games, he clubbed six home runs drove in 13 runs, and walked 10 times.
Thompson was a big bat down in the minors with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2025. He played in 94 games and hit 13 homers, drove in 44 runs, stole 11 bases, and slashed .226/.312/.405.
Thompson has seen time across seven big league seasons, although he hasn't been in the majors since 2023. He's played for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and the San Diego Padres throughout his career so far in the majors.
Now, he's heading to free agency after a year in the Boston organization.
More MLB: Red Sox Continue To Be Linked To Pete Alonso Sweepstakes