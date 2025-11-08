Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Lose Outfielder With Famous Last Name To Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox had a few minor league depth pieces go to free agency...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 17, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Trayce Thompson (37) hits a line drive in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Trayce Thompson (37) hits a line drive in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Most of the buzz of the Major League Baseball offseason revolves around which superstar could go through whatever team through free agency or via some sort of blockbuster trade.

The Boston Red Sox already have been no strangers to that concept with a handful of guys floated as fits for the organization, including New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. But, every decision of the offseason isn't going to involve some sort of All-Star. Depth is extremely important in the majors, as well as down in the minors. It's built -- and even lost -- right now. For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a list of 11 players who elected free agency down in the minors, including outfielder Trayce Thompson.

"Some new Red Sox minor league free agents: Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, Trayce Thompson, John Brebbia, Chadwick Tromp, Seby Zavala, Karson Simas, Yovanny Cruz, Ronaldo Hernandez, Zach Bryant, Mark Kolozsvary," Cotillo said.

The Red Sox lost some depth on Friday

Boston Red Sox center fielder Trayce Thompson
Mar 4, 2025; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Trayce Thompson (37) is congratulated after he hit a 2-run home run during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Of the group, Thompson obviously has the most famous name. He's the brother of Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter and former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. When it comes to Trayce, that is a topic that has been brought up plenty of times over the years, but he's made a name for himself in baseball.

He's been a journeyman and made a push for a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after a wild run in Spring Training. In 19 games, he clubbed six home runs drove in 13 runs, and walked 10 times.

Thompson was a big bat down in the minors with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2025. He played in 94 games and hit 13 homers, drove in 44 runs, stole 11 bases, and slashed .226/.312/.405.

Thompson has seen time across seven big league seasons, although he hasn't been in the majors since 2023. He's played for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and the San Diego Padres throughout his career so far in the majors.

Now, he's heading to free agency after a year in the Boston organization.

