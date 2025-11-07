Red Sox Continue To Be Linked To Pete Alonso Sweepstakes
Free agency is open in Major League Baseball right now, although it would be pretty surprising to see anything major happen before the end of November.
These next few weeks will be full of rumors and the Boston Red Sox will likely be in their fair share of them. Boston is a team that can realistically contend and should have plenty of money at its disposal after trading Rafael Devers away.
The perception around the league right now surely seems to be that the Red Sox will be on the lookout for a big-name star. MLB.com shared a story on Friday in which 46 voters selected where each of the top stars with go. Unsurprisingly, the Red Sox got the most votes to re-sign Alex Bregman. But, another nugget that stood out was that the Red Sox got the second-most votes when it came to New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso.
"Pete Alonso, 1B: Mets (52 percent), Red Sox (22 percent), Giants (13 percent)," MLB.com shared. "It’s hard to imagine Alonso in a uniform other than that of the Mets, and a majority of our voters think that it’s in Queens that the slugging first baseman will stay. This is the second straight offseason in which Alonso finds himself on the free agent market. Last year, he re-signed with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season."
Should the Red Sox target Pete Alonso?
Boston has been linked to Alonso a handful of times already since the season ended. Boston first baseman Triston Casas also posted a cryptic message on social media that led WEEI's Rob Bradford to theorize that it had something to do with a hypothetical Alonso pursuit.
The idea of Alonso going to Boston makes sense. Boston needs more power and that's Alonso's whole thing. He's not great defensively, but you can't really find many players out there who could add game-changing power, like he could. Imagine his right-handed bat at Fenway Park? Insane.
If the Red Sox were to go in that direction, it would end up either leading to a change at first base with Casas, or some sort of change in regard to designated hitter.
Red Sox insiders, pundits, and analysts all alike seem to think that there is a possibility to this idea, although a return to New York still seems most likely.
