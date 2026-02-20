Red Sox Make Marcelo Mayer Change as Spring Training Heats Up

The Boston Red Sox are stlll trying to sort out the infield configuration.

Second base and third base have been the talk of camp so far. That is because Marcelo Mayer and Caleb Durbin are both up for both positions. When Opening Day arrives, barring an injury, we are most likely to see these two at the two positions. But who will play where? That's the question.

So far in camp, Mayer has been getting time at second base and Durbin has been at third base. On Friday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe shared on X that the roles were scheduled to be flipped for the team's workout.

The Red Sox infield is starting to take shape

Jun 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) loses control of the ball for the throw to first against Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7). during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"For the Red Sox’ workout today, Caleb Durbin is listed at second and Marcelo Mayer at third. That is their first time swapping spots," Healey wrote.

Earlier in the week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that the flip would come at some point.

"Where Durbin and Mayer play has yet to be determined, but through the first week, Durbin did infield drills at third with Mayer at second. Those might not be their final spots; however, the extended work at one position is by design.

"Durbin played 131 games at third last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, posting 2 OAA. Although he had arthroscopic surgery on his elbow in October, he is a full-go in camp. The Red Sox want to stretch out his arm early to make sure he can play the position early on with no limitations. There is a plan for him to see time at second soon. Similarly, Mayer, who played eight games at second base and 39 games at third last season, had wrist surgery in August but is also a full-go in camp. He will see time at third imminently."

We saw Durbin at third and Mayer at second base to kick off camp. Now, we'll see the reverse before Boston ultimately makes its decision. Beyond these two, Willson Contreras will be at first base and Trevor Story will be at shortstop on Opening Day, barring injuries.