Red Sox Tease Marcelo Mayer Decision Coming Soon

Over the next few weeks, all eyes are going to be on Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer.

He should have an inside path to his first Opening Day in the big leagues, but that isn't guaranteed. Mayer has just 44 games of big league experience under his belt. Injuries ended his 2025 season early and there were questions about injuries on his way up to the big leagues as well. Regardless, Mayer is a former top prospect who is just 23 years old and arguably is the team's best option at second base. Or, third base if they want to put Caleb Durbin at second base, which just doesn't seem likely at this point based on all of the practice time and even game action. Mayer already looks elite defensively and has above-average offensive potential.

These next few weeks are going to be an opportunity for him to really show what he can do and force his way onto this Boston roster. On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about the young infielder during the game against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox infielder has a bright future

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The little details we talked about two weeks ago, are we still doing that? We want him to be the best version of himself at second ... and [at third base] and we want him to be good," Cora said. "We know he's going to impact this team. If it's Cincinnati, or later on in the season, we're about to know. You keep teaching the game and help him to be better and these games means a lot, right, but at the same time, there's other stuff that comes into play."

Alex Cora talks about Marcelo Mayer and the work he has to do if he wants to make the Opening Day roster. pic.twitter.com/YNUanIRzWk — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) March 4, 2026

The fact that Cora said "we're about to know" in reference to whether Mayer will be with the team on Opening Day or afterward shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. We're three weeks out from Opening Day. The sooner a decision is made, the better.

Unless the Red Sox do something wild, like make a trade, there's really not much of a reason for Mayer to not be on the team on Opening Day. If he plays like he is capable of over the next few weeks, he'll eliminate the discussion.

The future is bright and Cora acknowledged himself that Mayer is going to help this club at some point. Hopefully, that is Opening Day.