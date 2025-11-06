Red Sox May Immediately Cut Ties With 28-Year-Old Lefty: Report
Thursday will be the busiest day of the offseason yet for the Boston Red Sox.
There are two major agenda items. One is the qualifying offer decision for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who can't re-sign with the Red Sox on Thursday, but can become a lot less tethered to the organization. The other is freeing up a spot on the 40-man roster to account for all the players on the 60-day injured list.
All told, the Red Sox have nine players to bring back from the IL, ranging from Marcelo Mayer to Tanner Houck to Josh Winckowski. They have just 32 players on the 40-man roster at the moment, but after doing some quick math, you realize there's one player too many.
Will Jovani Morán be let go Thursday?
So who will be the odd man out? There are a few avenues the Red Sox can take, but one insider believes there's a strong chance the team's seldom-used lefty reliever is on the chopping block,
On Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald named 28-year-old southpaw Jovani Morán as the team's most likely non-injured candidate to be designated for assignment on Thursday.
"Of the players who are currently active, the most likely candidate to be designated for assignment is left-hander Jovani Morán," wrote Cerullo. "He appeared in just two big league games this past season, allowing three runs over four innings.
"The Red Sox could also DFA someone who is currently on the 60-day, with Winckowski and (Vaughn) Grissom standing out as logical candidates."
It's a bit harsh, but to be perfectly honest, all three of those players are likely to soon be off the 40-man roster. Ditto for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who the Red Sox might be interested in bringing back, but only after they non-tender him so he's not making upwards of $10 million in his last year of arbitration.
Morán, 28, was a piece the Red Sox picked up in a minor trade last offseason that sent catcher/first baseman Mickey Gasper to the Minnesota Twins. He was an effective big-league reliever in 2022, but he was coming off Tommy John surgery and didn't seem to have any trust within the chain of command.
By 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, we'll know which Red Sox player is the first to get the axe this offseason.
