Red Sox's Triston Casas Turns Heads With Cryptic Social Media Post

Does anyone know what the slugger is talking about here?

Sep 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) walks off of the field after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is rarely short on words.

Casas' big personality has earned him the love of a significant portion of the Red Sox fan base, while drawing ire from more than a few of the others. But all can agree that the 25-year-old caught a terrible break in May, when he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee and missed the last five months of the season.

With his future as the team's starter at first base in jeopardy heading into the offseason, Casas took to Instagram on Tuesday night as the offseason began. And while it's unclear who or what his message was directed toward, he had a strong message nonetheless.

Casas' Instagram caption hard to interpret

Triston Casas
May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"If we’re gonna have any chance at something decent it’s stuff like this that needs to be addressed," Casas wrote. "I’m going to try to be as transparent as possible… within reason. No delusion, just normalizing the tough conversation."

Casas' post caused quite a commotion, with over 12,000 people liking it within 13 hours of being posted and several reposts on top baseball social media pages going viral. One user wrote on the original post, "Of all the words that have existed these sure are some of them," a comment that earned over 500 likes in the same time frame.

Speculating about what "stuff" Casas is talking about here would be reckless. It has undoubtedly been a turbulent year for the slugger, who hoped to establish himself as a legitimate 40-homer threat, but the message is so vague that he could be referring to any number of issues (or non-issues) playing out behind closed doors.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was unwilling to commit to Casas as the team's starting first baseman in the Oct. 6 postseason press conference, but said the organization still had high hopes for the young slugger.

"I don't think it makes a ton of sense, on Oct. 6, to say someone is or isn't our first baseman," Breslow said, via NESN. "We'll see how things play out. Unfortunately, Triston has missed a significant amount of time over the last two years, but we've also seen what he's capable of doing when he's healthy."

Whatever transparency Casas intends to institute, the main thing he needs to worry about now is his continued rehab, which has reportedly gone well to this point, while hoping his team gives him the opportunity to earn his job back.

JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

