Red Sox Need To Bring Back 11-Year Veteran Pitcher
There was a lot to like about the 2025 Boston Red Sox.
Superstars like Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet and rookie outfielder Roman Anthony got most of the buzz. But, an under-the-radar part of the organization that was also a weapon was the bullpen. Boston's bullpen finished the regular season with the second-best bullpen ERA at 3.41.
With Boston's rotation in shambles down the stretch due to injuries, the bullpen was even more important and stepped up to the plate. Aroldis Chapman had a historic season, which is what got most of the attention for the bullpen. But, there was contributions from all over the place. One guy who stepped up -- and should be brought back -- was veteran left-hander Steven Matz.
Matz came over this past summer in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2025 season was his first mainly as a reliever. He got two spot-starts early on with St. Louis, but got most of his playing time out of the bullpen. He appeared in 52 games overall and had a 3.05 ERA overall.
The Red Sox need to re-sign Steven Matz
With Boston, he only came out of the bullpen and had a 2.08 ERA in 21 regular season appearances to go along with a 12-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched. He pitched in two of the three Wild Card round games against the New York Yankees as well and didn't allow a run across two innings of work.
Matz is an 11-year big league veteran and it makes almost too much sense to bring him back. Spotrac currently has his projected market value to be just over $3 million across one season. Boston obviously could afford that. Not every pitcher can come in and have success in Boston, especially in a playoff race. Matz is no stranger to a big market after spending the first six years of his big league career with the New York Mets.
Chapman signed an extension with Boston and fellow lefty Brennan Bernardino is also under team control as well. Matz pitched well enough after coming over to warrant consideration as another lefty for this bullpen. When the bullpen is good, it helps to take some of the pressure off the rotation. Keeping a veteran like Matz who can pitch multiple innings is an obvious positive.
