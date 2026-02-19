Red Sox's New Gold Glover Details Why He Signed With Boston

Brendan Rodgers was a very interesting add for the Boston Red Sox's infield mix, especially considering the timing of him signing.

Rodgers' minor-league deal with the Red Sox was first reported on Feb. 5, the day after the team agreed to terms with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Then, the trade for Caleb Durbin was made on Feb. 9, so in that flurry of infield additions, it was easy for Rodgers to get lost.

But as far as minor-league signings go, a former third-overall pick with a Gold Glove to his name at least qualifies as interesting, especially when considering the role he could play if he does damage against lefties the way he used to as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why Rodgers came to Boston

May 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) warms up prior to the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Joining a crowded infield mix might not have been high on Rodgers' list of priorities, but on Wednesday, he revealed that the Red Sox were essentially the first to come calling this winter, so it perhaps wasn't all that hard a decision to join the club.

“Honestly, this was kind of the first serious minor league offer I got,” Rodgers said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “It felt like a good opportunity.”

Another bonus for Rodgers? Playing with Trevor Story again, his former double-play partner with the Rockies.

“Having a chance to possibly get back with Story was a big attraction,” Rodgers said, per McAdam. “We played together a little bit in 2019 and 2020 and then I got pretty much a full year with him in 2021, and I felt like we bonded well up the middle (of the infield).

"I felt like he had that presence, had that demeanor where I fed off him and I learned from him. He’s a great dude, a great teammate, and I look forward to being around him some more.”

With Romy Gonzalez injured and almost certainly out for opening day, Rodgers is competing with the likes of Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio for what would seem to be the final spot on the bench.

Whichever of those three proves they can do the most damage against left-handed pitching might win the spot, and that's always been Rodgers' calling card on offense.