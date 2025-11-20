Red Sox Not On Corey Seager’s No-Trade List: Report

The Boston Red Sox have some questions in the infield right now.

Trevor Story is a guarantee for the organization. Marcelo Mayer is close to a guarantee as well. But, where will he play? If Story sticks at shortstop, Mayer could play either second base or third base depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out. Triston Casas is still with the team, but first base isn't fully locked down at the moment.

Alex Bregman seems to be the biggest variable at play. If he returns, then that makes at least three of the infield positions pretty easy to work with. Bregman at third, Story at short, and Mayer at second base. But, what about if Bregman doesn't return? Could there be another big-name target not available in free agency right now?

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reported that if the Texas Rangers need to significantly lower payroll, it would "all but force" the team to trade All-Star shortstop Corey Seager. He noted that Seager has a limited no-trade clause, but "could not veto a deal" to either the New York Yankees or Red Sox.

"What still isn’t clear is how the Rangers’ foray into owning their own regional sports network did financially and how much impact it will have on the payroll," Grant wrote. "In the event Davis demands a deeper cut, it would all but force the Rangers to trade Corey Seager ($32.5 million) or Jacob deGrom ($37 million). At that point, a path to contention would still potentially be viable, but it would be hard to make a case for the Rangers entering the season as legitimate contenders...

"There may be a larger market for Seager, who has only limited no-trade protection and could not veto a deal to the Yankees or Red Sox. And it’s always good to get both those teams in the bidding. Both have young, promising and controllable shortstops: Anthony Volpe (Yankees) and Marcelo Mayer (Boston). Mayer has more value at the moment because Volpe has yet to produce a .700 OPS in three seasons in his early 20s, but the Yankees might be better able to supplement the deal to help fill other Rangers needs, like at catcher with either Austin Wells or Ben Rice and with another pitching arm."

Now, that's interesting. Seager inked a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal pointed out that Seager is owed $186 million over the next six years.

That's certainly something that can raise some eyebrows. Bregman arguably should still be the top option for Boston. Theoretically, he could be cheaper. But, if he walks, then Seager would definitely be worth a call. They are both 31 years old and Seager already has the long-term deal.

He's coming off a 6.2-WAR season and slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 homers, 50 RBIs, and 19 doubles in 102 games played.

Seager is a shortstop, though. He played a bit of third base with the Los Angeles Dodgers early on in his career. Positionally, it shouldn't be an issue, though. You could put him at shortstop, Story at second, and Mayer at third base. Or, Seager at third base, Story at short, and Mayer at second. Realistically, the position shouldn't be too much of a concern.

He's a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. If Bregman walks, there may not be a better hypothetical option out there. Another option that has been floated is Eugenio Suárez, but Seager would obviously be better.

