Red Sox’s $90 Million Outfield Question Isn’t Going Away

Will Masataka Yoshida still be a member of the Boston Red Sox when the 2026 season rolls around?

This was a big conversation last year before it was announced that Yoshida would be undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. That took the air out of the sails on a potential deal. Yoshida spent a few months recovering and eventually was able to make his season debut this past July.

Yoshida got most of his playing time as designated hitter, but spent some time in the outfield down the stretch. He always was one of Boston's hottest bats heading into the playoffs. When he's at his best, he's an above-average hitter. That's why Boston gave him a five-year, $90 million deal.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) celebrates with Boston Red Sox first base coach/infield instructor José David Flores (58) after hitting a two run RBI during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Yoshida now healthy and a surplus of outfield talent in the organization, naturally, that has brought up the idea of a trade again. But, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called the "Buzz Factor" low right now.

"DH: Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "Yoshida didn’t make his 2025 debut until July 9, and while he struggled through July and August, the 32-year-old hit well down the stretch, posting an .837 OPS in 20 September games. Yoshida has played 93 games in left field during his three-year tenure with the Red Sox, though 84 of those came in his 2023 rookie season.

"Buzz factor: Low. Yoshida is set to earn $18.6 million in each of the next two seasons, so the Red Sox would likely have to be willing to pay down part of that salary – a possibility given Boston’s overcrowded outfield situation – to make a trade a reality."

Yoshida is an intriguing candidate to watch. Again, when he's healthy and at his best, he can really help this team offensively. But, how does he fit into the organization? There are four outfielders for three spots -- not even including Yoshida -- in Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Roman Anthony.

Yoshida has gotten most of his playing time over the last two seasons at DH. But, with the Red Sox needing more power, could that be a position to upgrade, with Kyle Schwarber, for example? It's a tricky situation.

