Red Sox Now Viewed As 'Strongest Contender' For Mets' Pete Alonso

If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, it's hard not to get excited about some of the rumors that have been out there centered around the organization.

Boston has said all of the right things so far. Although the Red Sox's front office hasn't publicly pinpointed individual targets for the team this offseason, they have been clear about interest in a slugger and an ace-level pitcher. Well, insiders have popped up with information and have thrown specific names out there.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi talked about Boston and fans surely will like what he had to say. He made it a point to note that he views the Red Sox as the "strongest contender" to lure Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets and that he likes the club's "chances" of either Alex Bregman or Alonso being in Boston in 2026.

The Red Sox are looking to make some noise

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Big priority," Morosi said of the Red Sox retaining Alex Bregman. "I look at this as being a two-track possibility. Either they bring back Bregman, or they make an all-out pursuit for Pete Alonso. I like their chances of getting one or the other. Part of the reason I say this ... I look at the big landscape of things and I believe the Red Sox are the strongest contender of anyone to take Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets.

"There was conversation in the past about potentially Alonso going to the (San Francisco Giants) last offseason, but I don't see that as being a strong possibility any longer because they now have Rafael Devers and they have Bryce Eldridge. That is old information for me. I think Alonso to the Red Sox has some real legs if they don't bring back Alex Bregman...Remember this, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, same agent."

Bregman is the familiar option and arguably the better of the two. He is a high-end right-handed bat, but also an elite defender. Alonso has more pop, but not much defensive upside.

At the end of the day, hearing Boston mentioned with both of these two is positive. It would be great to have either in the lineup in 2026. Selfishly, it would be even better to have both, though.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Lose One-Time All-Star To Yankees