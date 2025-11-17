Red Sox Predicted To Lose One-Time All-Star To Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have been clear -- and candid -- that they are looking to be aggressive and shop at the top of the market this offseason.

Boston has been transparent that it's hoping to add a starting pitcher to put behind Garrett Crochet at the top of the rotation and a big bat in the middle of the lineup. But, what does this mean for internal free agents from the club, for example, Lucas Giolito?

Giolito was lights-out for Boston in 2025. The 31-year-old had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. It was his best season since his All-Star campaign in 2019. Bringing him back would be great. But, with the way the Red Sox have discussed adding a No. 2 starter, it doesn't sound like a new deal is front of mind, at least for now.

Giolito should have a good market this offseason, though. He had a bounce-back 2025 campaign and told Rob Bradford that he's fully healthy right now. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly projected Giolito as the No. 20 overall free agent this offseason, but predicted that he will land with the New York Yankees rather than coming back to town.

The Red Sox should try to bring Lucas Giolito back quickly

"Team Prediction: Yankees," Kelly wrote. "Lucas Giolito did not receive a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, which should help to improve his murky free-agent stock. On one hand, he was tremendous for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.41 ERA across 145 innings after an internal brace procedure on his right elbow forced him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season.

"On the other hand, Giolito does have a major surgery in the not-so-distant past and a right elbow injury forced him to miss the ALWCS. While Boston's trip to the postseason was short-lived, his elbow was bothering him enough that it appeared likely at the beginning of the postseason he wouldn't be able to pitch in October at all...The Yankees—who have an ace in Max Fried, and hope Gerrit Cole will resemble one when he returns from Tommy John surgery—are looking more for a middle-of-the-rotation arm. Jon Heyman of The New York Post has said the Yankees are fond of Giolito, so switching sides of the AL East rivalry might prove to be his best path this offseason."

This isn't the first time this idea has been floated this offseason. It got a lot of buzz last week with Heyman saying New York "likes" him.

This type of idea makes sense, but there's still an argument that the Red Sox should pursue him, as well as a No. 2 starter in some way. Giolito has been candid about his love for Boston and his interest in coming back in 2026.

Boston saw in 2025 how its pitching depth could get depleted fast. The Red Sox should be stockpiling hurlers this offseason and Giolito is someone who is familiar and has had success in Boston. This type of prediction would sting because New York obviously is Boston's biggest rival. But, also that would just mean another option off the table that the Red Sox desperately need to bolster this rotation.

