Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox-Pete Alonso Connection Gets Bullish Update From MLB Insider

Is the Polar Bear heading north?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pete Alonso would check a lot of boxes for the Boston Red Sox.

A team that finished 15th in Major League Baseball in home runs last season would have its new middle-of-the-order slugger. Alonso would also provide an upgrade either at first base or designated hitter and allow the Red Sox to move on from either Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas (perhaps even both).

But it's also rare that a team is willing to let a five-time All-Star go without much of a fight. Could that really be the case with the New York Mets, who have had Alonso for the entirety of his seven-year career?

Bob Nightengale of USA Today sure seems to think so.

Alonso destined to wind up in Boston?

Pete Alonso
Sep 16, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a solo home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday, Nightengale was asked if this would be the offseason the Mets committed to Alonso long-term, and he not only gave an emphatic "no," but instead suggested that the Red Sox signing the slugger was the most likely outcome.

"Nope. David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, was ready to let Alonso walk last year. Alonso had a monster year but they still missed the playoffs, making it easier to walk away now.," wrote Nightengale.

"They are preaching defense or in the words of Stearns, 'run prevention,' and are expected to let him depart unless he signs a deal they can’t turn down. GMs are predicting the perfect landing spot for Alonso must may be the Red Sox."

If there's a hiccup in the logic of Alonso joining the Red Sox, it's that Boston was clearly hesitant to commit to Alex Bregman, a right-handed hitter entering his age-31 season, last winter. Will the same be true of Alonso this time around?

It seems unlikely that the Polar Bear gets the seven-year contract he's been reported to be seeking, but would the Red Sox be willing to give him five? And if not, would some other team?

It's definitely significant that executives outside of Boston think Alonso and the Red Sox are destined to wind up together. But it's also going to be a lot more significant to find out what the executives in Boston truly think of him.

More MLB: Red Sox Trade Idea Replaces Alex Bregman With World Series Champion 3B

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News