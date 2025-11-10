Red Sox-Pete Alonso Connection Gets Bullish Update From MLB Insider
Pete Alonso would check a lot of boxes for the Boston Red Sox.
A team that finished 15th in Major League Baseball in home runs last season would have its new middle-of-the-order slugger. Alonso would also provide an upgrade either at first base or designated hitter and allow the Red Sox to move on from either Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas (perhaps even both).
But it's also rare that a team is willing to let a five-time All-Star go without much of a fight. Could that really be the case with the New York Mets, who have had Alonso for the entirety of his seven-year career?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today sure seems to think so.
Alonso destined to wind up in Boston?
On Monday, Nightengale was asked if this would be the offseason the Mets committed to Alonso long-term, and he not only gave an emphatic "no," but instead suggested that the Red Sox signing the slugger was the most likely outcome.
"Nope. David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, was ready to let Alonso walk last year. Alonso had a monster year but they still missed the playoffs, making it easier to walk away now.," wrote Nightengale.
"They are preaching defense or in the words of Stearns, 'run prevention,' and are expected to let him depart unless he signs a deal they can’t turn down. GMs are predicting the perfect landing spot for Alonso must may be the Red Sox."
If there's a hiccup in the logic of Alonso joining the Red Sox, it's that Boston was clearly hesitant to commit to Alex Bregman, a right-handed hitter entering his age-31 season, last winter. Will the same be true of Alonso this time around?
It seems unlikely that the Polar Bear gets the seven-year contract he's been reported to be seeking, but would the Red Sox be willing to give him five? And if not, would some other team?
It's definitely significant that executives outside of Boston think Alonso and the Red Sox are destined to wind up together. But it's also going to be a lot more significant to find out what the executives in Boston truly think of him.
