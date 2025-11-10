Red Sox Trade Idea Replaces Alex Bregman With World Series Champion 3B
This offseason is setting up to be an emotional roller coaster for Boston Red Sox fans.
Is Alex Bregman coming back or not? It's only been a week since his opt-out became official, and over the next couple of months, there are bound to be moments in which it feels like both outcomes are certainties.
It's brutal to say the Red Sox need a contingency plan when losing Bregman would feel so costly. But that's the reality of the situation, and if Bregman does leave, all involved would be grateful if there were an effective pivot plan in place.
Red Sox trading for Rangers 3B on the table?
On Sunday, Boston Herald insider Mac Cerullo named a small handful of potential Bregman replacements and floated the idea of the Red Sox acquiring Josh Jung, a 2023 All-Star and World Series champion for the Texas Rangers.
"Josh Jung is another interesting name who has been floated as a change of scenery candidate," wrote Cerullo/ "Jung is a former top prospect who helped lead the Rangers to the 2023 World Series title as a rookie, but this past season he did not take the step forward the club hoped he would as a 27-year-old in his third MLB season."
Jung has all the tools to be a good big-league hitter, and in 2023, he was one, posting a 113 OPS+ and 23 home runs. He added three more long balls in the postseason that year, rising to the occasion and hitting .308 with an .867 OPS in the Rangers' 17 playoff games.
But whispers about Jung potentially being traded have percolated seemingly ever since the last out of that World Series, as the young slugger's last two seasons have been interrupted by injuries (particularly last year, when he was limited to 46 games).
Josh Jung, starting third baseman for the Boston Red Sox. It doesn't have a catchy ring to it, and it would take a long time for Red Sox fans to get used to. Could it pay off in the long run? Perhaps, but in the short term, there's maybe zero fans who would be enthused about using him in place of Bregman.
