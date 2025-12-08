Red Sox, Pete Alonso Rumors Heating Up At Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings are here and the rumors around Major League Baseball are already starting.

On Sunday night, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi gave a report that Boston Red Sox fans will like. While giving an update on the market for former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Morosi reported that the Red Sox are the team "best positioned" to sign Alonso, outside of New York. While speaking about the slugger, Morosi also noted that the odds of Alonso leaving New York are greater than 50 percent.

The Red Sox have been heavily linked to Pete Alonso

"I'm going to link a couple of (Cliff Floyd's) former teams here, the Mets and the Red Sox," Morosi said. "The team that is best positioned to sign Pete Alonso not named the Mets is the Boston Red Sox. They've already made a couple of pitching trades to fortify that part of their club. I've just got visions of how many home runs Pete Alonso might hit playing at Fenway Park...I will go 40 percent that he stays with the Mets. 60 percent, the field...There is a better than 50/50 chance Pete Alonso is not a New York Met on Opening Day."

So, what does this mean?

Boston has been linked to Alonso all offseason. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe even reported this past weekend that the slugger has told friends that Boston is high on his list in free agency. Now, you have another insider in Morosi saying the chances of Alonso leaving the Mets are greater than 50 percent.

There's some real heat behind the Alonso to Boston rumors and the idea makes sense. Boston has Triston Casas, who very well could be a good first baseman for years. But he has had back-to-back injury-filled seasons and Boston needs some more pop.

If the Red Sox were to sign Alonso, it wouldn't guarantee that the club would have to part with Casas. If Boston plopped Alonso at designated hitter, there's a world in which the club could have both in the lineup. But, that's a different conversation. For now, keep an eye on Alonso.

