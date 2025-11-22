Red Sox Pitching Duo At Center Of Huge World Baseball Classic Updates

Get fired up for the World Baseball Classic, Boston Red Sox fans.

Last time the WBC came around, there were several Red Sox players sprinkled throughout other countries' rosters, but none joined Team USA. No Boston player has represented the U.S. since 2013, in fact, when newly-signed outfielder Shane Victorino joined the American side prior to his epic postseason run with the World Series champion Sox.

As of Saturday, though, we know there will be at least one Red Sox on Team USA, and that player is Garrett Whitlock, coming off a fantastic season and is more than deserving of the honor.

Whitlock joins Team USA; Chapman in talks with Great Britain

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whitlock's agency, Stadium Ventures, announced on Saturday that the 29-year-old will pitch for Team USA, becoming the first Boston pitcher to join the American side since Mike Timlin in 2006. He's coming off a 2.25 ERA in 62 appearances this year, striking out 91 batters in 72 innings.

As it turns out, Whitlock might not be the only Red Sox relief ace at the Classic, but if closer Aroldis Chapman is there, he'll likely be pitching for a country almost no one could have foreseen.

According to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Chapman "remains in talks" to pitch for Team Great Britain, though his commitment "has not been firmed up yet." Chapman is indeed eligible to pitch for the British side, and was even included on their 50-man preliminary roster in 2023, per World Baseball Network.

As most baseball fans know, Chapman is Cuban-born, but because his grandparents emigrated to Cuba from Jamaica, he is eligible for the British team.

Chapman even spoke about the potential of joining Team Great Britain in June, before he had signed his extension to stay in Boston through at least the end of next season.

“I didn’t give them 100% of whether I’ll be able to play," Chapman told the "Swing Completo" podcast, translated from Spanish. "Remember that I’m going to be a free agent next season, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I told them that I am available to be within the roster and that, before giving the definitive yes that I am going to play, I need to wait for my next season to come out in the Free Agency.”

Meanwhile, Jarren Duran played for Team Mexico in 2023 and infielder Marcelo Mayer is eligible to play for the Mexican side as well.

Other notable Red Sox who could theoretically be invited include Garrett Crochet (USA), Roman Anthony (USA, Italy), Wilyer Abreu (Venezuela), Ceddanne Rafaela (Netherlands), and Carlos Narváez (Venezuela).

More MLB: Alex Cora Hints At Red Sox's Chances To Sign Alex Bregman In Free Agency