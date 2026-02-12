Red Sox Playoff Standout Seems Destined for Triple-A Demotion

The dust is still settling on the Boston Red Sox's infield re-shuffle of the past week.

Signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and then trading for Caleb Durbin meant the Red Sox suddenly had two new bodies that were locks for the opening day roster, assuming full health. David Hamilton was taken out of the picture thanks to his inclusion in the trade, but the utility/bench types who were left behind suddenly found themselves in a predicament.

Take, for example, switch-hitting utility man Nick Sogard. At the start of the offseason, the 28-year-old seemed primed to compete with the likes of Hamilton and Nate Eaton for the last spot on the Boston bench. Kiner-Falefa's arrival seemingly threw that plan in the wash.

Sogard seems destined to be optioned

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Nick Sogard hits a two run double in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yes, Sogard only played 30 games in the regular season for the Red Sox last season, and his inclusion on the playoff roster was largely attributable to Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony both being injured. But he was one of the few standouts in that ill-fated three-game series against the New York Yankees.

Now, as long as Mayer stays healthy, there's virtually no path for Sogard to make the team out of spring training. Even if Romy Gonzalez's shoulder injury prevents him from playing right away, Eaton would seem to take priority over Sogard because he provided some impact last year against left-handed pitching.

The Red Sox have shown the blueprint for guys like Sogard to stay ready in Triple-A and perform when they're called upon. He has two options left, and from the Red Sox's perspective, there may be all the incentive to exhaust those and keep the versatile Sogard available to fill in whenever he's needed.

But it's a tough situation for Sogard, who unfortunately doesn't provide enough pop at the plate to command a legitimate look for a starting job. He's got no major league home runs in 190 plate appearances.

Of all the players likely to begin the year in Triple-A, Sogard might be the most overqualified. Assuming that plays out. it will be up to him to take a tough situation and turn it into something positive.

