Red Sox, Royals Discussed Jarren Duran Blockbuster Swap

The Boston Red Sox have one of the most intriguing potential trade candidates in baseball right now in Jarren Duran.

That's not to say the club should trade Duran. In fact, they arguably should keep him. But his name has been out there -- along with fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu. When it comes to Duran specifically, the Kansas City Royals are a team that has been linked to him all offseason. Back in November, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe called the Royals "one of the most interesting" potential trade partners for Boston while citing the Royals' need for an outfielder and willingness to trade a pitcher.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com also reported the Royals' interest in Duran back in November.

Will Boston trade Jarren Duran?

On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Passan also noted that the Royals have "discussed acquiring" Duran from Boston.

"The Royals have been active on the trade market too, looking to acquire another outfielder," Passan wrote. "They have discussed acquiring Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox and inquired about pitcher MacKenzie Gore and infielder CJ Abrams from the Washington Nationals, according to sources. Though the talks haven't yielded a deal, the Royals' efforts to improve on an 82-80 season are clear.

"Not wasting the prime years of Witt and Garcia -- or the deep pitching staff that last season finished with the sixth-best ERA in baseball -- is pushing the Royals' aggressiveness. They could deal from their starting depth and tap into their prospects should the right addition at second base or outfield present itself."

If the Red Sox were to deal Duran, it would have to be for some sort of massive return. Passan and fellow ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel reported that Boston views Duran as a "seven-win player" in trade talks. That's perfectly fair. He had 8.7 wins above replacement in 2024 and 4.7 wins above replacement in 2025.

The Red Sox already have acquired two starting pitchers this offseason. If they are going to get another, they have to move the needle. Someone like Cole Ragans would fit that description.

More MLB: Red Sox Must Sign Alex Bregman Before 'Wild Card' Gets Involved