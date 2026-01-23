Red Sox Predicted to Make One Final Offseason Splash

One word to describe this Boston Red Sox offseason? Turbulent.

The dramatic pivot from losing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to signing All-Star pitcher Ranger Suárez last week was enough to give any Red Sox fan offseason whiplash. But there's more work to be done, even after Boston has loaded up on payroll and built one of the most formidable pitching staffs in the game.

Nearly everyone still seems to be waiting for the other shoe to drop, and that principle was exemplified by one expert's "bold prediction" on Friday.

Red Sox should add one more bat... right?

ESPN's Buster Olney predicted Friday that the Red Sox would add one more big bat before the offseason concluded, which is in line with virtually every fan's wishes (and arguably, expectations) at the present moment.

"Because to not do so would be wild, right?" Olney wrote. "The Red Sox devoted a lot of resources this winter to bolstering their pitching quality and depth, from the trade of Sonny Gray to the $130 million signing of Ranger Suarez. But they've been stuck in place with their everyday lineup, adding Willson Contreras before being surprised by the Cubs' deal with Alex Bregman.

"If Boston's lineup isn't upgraded, they will be incredibly reliant on (Roman) Anthony and Contreras, in a division that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge, Junior Caminero, Pete Alonso, and Gunnar Henderson."

Nice of Olney to throw the Tampa Bay Rays a bone there, and good luck to Caminero on repeating his 40-homer campaign away from George Steinbrenner Field. Guerrero hit 48 home runs the season the Toronto Blue Jays played most of their games in minor-league stadiums, and he's never hit more than 32 otherwise.

Ricochet shots aside, it's undeniable that the Red Sox need more offense; the question is which players are out there that they realistically can attain. Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner, Eugenio Suárez, and Brendan Donovan are all frequently tossed about as fits, and there's reason to fervently believe all four could or could not come to pass.

No one really knows right now. But that only makes for a more riveting conclusion to a topsy-turvy winter.

