Red Sox Previously Met With Astros All-Star; Could Be Alex Bregman Pivot

Creativity probably wasn't what Boston Red Sox fans were hoping for from their team in free agency, but it may soon be the letter of the law.

Alex Bregman, who chose the Chicago Cubs over the Red Sox in free agency over the weekend, may have been Boston's last, best bet to land an impactful free-agent hitter. Their pivot plan could involve trades, or it could simply be reallocating some of the resources bookmarked for Bregman to use on pitching.

As it turns out, there's a free-agent pitcher still available who met with the Red Sox back in November, which was not widely reported at the time.

Red Sox met with Framber Valdez in November

According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox and free-agent pitcher Framber Valdez had a meeting at the general managers' meetings in November, which took place before a lot of other events went down, but could come back to matter if Boston winds up pursuing the two-time All-Star.

"I’ve been thinking about this characterization for days," Healey wrote on X, quoting a Globe report that stated the Red Sox might be "creative" in their pivot away from Bregman. "One idea: Framber Valdez?

"The Red Sox met with Valdez in person at the GM meetings, per source. That was, of course, before the Sonny Gray trade. Is it worth revisiting now? Valdez might be open to a shorter-term deal."

At this time a year ago, Valdez might have been projected to sign a $200 million deal, even as a 32-year-old with a lot of innings under his belt. But not only did he fall apart statistically after the All-Star break this season, he also caused a stir with his viral cross-up incident, which nearly everyone in the baseball world believed was an intentional cheap shot at his catcher with a 93-mph sinker.

There's still a potentially elite starting pitcher in there, with a profile that should play well at Fenway Park. The question is whether Boston is willing to roll the dice on, say, a three- or four-year contract, in addition to whether Valdez has more concrete interest elsewhere.

