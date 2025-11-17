Red Sox Projected To Land Much-Needed Power Bat With $145 Million Contract

In the spider web of infinite potential offseason outcomes for the Boston Red Sox, one thing is clear: They need a power bat.

Trevor Story led the Red Sox with 25 home runs this year, and while it was great to see a resurgence from the veteran shortstop, contending teams don't lack 30-homer bats. The Red Sox also traded away Rafael Devers, who went on to finish the year with 35 blasts, in the middle of the season.

Regardless of what happens with Alex Bregman's free agency, this offseason should be judged in large part by whether the Red Sox can lock up either Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso, two clear 40-homer threats. Will they get the job done?

Red Sox predicted to sign Alonso by Bleacher Report writer

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Alonso, and projected a five-year, $145 million contract for the New York Mets' five-time All-Star first baseman.

"At times last winter, it felt like Pete Alonso was more interested in the Mets than they were in him. Ultimately, he did return to Flushing on a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out clause after 2025," wrote. "Alonso used that opt-out to return to the free-agent market, where he might not be inclined to be as patient with the Mets.

"Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is looking for a middle-of-the-order bat for manager Alex Cora's lineup, and Alonso may be the missing piece for a Boston group already budding with young talent, particularly if they can't pry Kyle Schwarber away from the Phillies."

There would be so many questions left to answer if we knew right now that the Red Sox and Alonso were destined to wind up together. What would it mean for Bregman? Could it signify that the Sox were more inclined to trade for a No. 2 pitcher rather than signing one? And what about Triston Casas?

However, adding a guy who never gets hurt and has averaged 42 homers per 162 games in his career would be a huge difference-maker for the Red Sox, so under almost any circumstances, one would have to view it as a win for Breslow and the front office.

