Red Sox Prospect Calls WBC ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Experience

The World Baseball Classic is great for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, if you're lucky, you can see games like the semifinal matchup between Team USA and Team Dominican Republic on Sunday night. The two powerhouses duked it out in a pitcher's duel with Team USA coming out on top thanks to a Roman Anthony home run. On Sunday, fans around the world got to see some of the biggest stars in all of baseball represent their country while playing alongside fellow massive stars. When else are you going to be able to see Anthony and Aaron Judge in the same lineup, for example?

Another good thing about the World Baseball Classic is the fact that it gives some guys opportunities who aren't guaranteed to pitch in the big leagues in 2026, chances to show what they can do in front of the world. For example, Boston Red Sox prospect Jack Anderson. He represented Team Great Britain and had a 3.00 ERA in one start across three innings of work. He opened up the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience he had to Andrew Parker of Baseball Now.

The Red Sox were well-represented

Mar 6, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Great Britain starting pitcher Jack Anderson (62) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It was honestly pretty awesome," Anderson told Baseball Now. "It definitely felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. My dad was born in London and we are very close with our family across the pond. Being able to represent your family's heritage and play for the country was awesome. There isn't anything like it. It was an experience I am going to remember forever."

He also shared his biggest takeaway after playing on the biggest stage.

"I think the biggest thing from this experience is the momentum I am feeling from this," Anderson said to Baseball Now. "Every time you break camp, it feels like a lot of things can happen. You can either start off good or start off slow. You have to have the mindset that you prepared yourself the best you can to get things started. The experience like the WBC has helped me with the confidence side of it. I have the momentum now. I just have to keep doing my job and keep it rolling into the season."

For Anderson, he's not guaranteed to pitch in the big leagues in 2026. He hasn't made his big league debut yet. In 2025, he logged a 4.57 ERA across 26 total appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But he stepped up for Team Great Britain and got to pitch in front of the world. In Spring Training, fans across baseball are able to see guys in action that they may not typically get to. That's the case in the World Baseball Classic as well, just on a much heightened level.

Overall, a massively successful tournament so far and Boston has been well-represented.