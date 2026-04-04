Red Sox Re-Acquire Jedixson Paez After Failed White Sox Experiment

The Boston Red Sox just got a bit of unlikely pitching depth back thanks to the Chicago White Sox.

On Saturday morning, Hunter Noll of Beyond The Monster reported on X that the Red Sox will be re-acquiring Jedixson Paez from the White Sox

"Per source: The Boston Red Sox have received right-handed pitching prospect Jedixson Paez back from the Chicago White Sox (who they selected in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft)," Noll wrote.

Paez is a 22-year-old pitching prospect who was selected by the White Sox with the No. 2 overall pick in the Major League phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. To sum up, when a player is selected in the Major League phase, the team taking the player must pay the former team $100,000. Also, the team taking the player has to keep the player on their active big league roster throughout the next season. One thing that is important to note is that if a player doesn't spend the whole season on the active roster, like if they are designated for assignment, like Paez was, they head to waivers and after clearing, must be offered back to the original team.

The Red Sox got another arm back

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jedixson Paez poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, in this case, the White Sox designated Paez for assignment. He went through the waiver process and then was offered back to Boston and the Red Sox obliged. For the Red Sox, this is for the best. The 22-year-old clearly has enough fans around the league to have been selected that high in the Rule 5 Draft.

It's somewhat shocking that the White Sox took him when they did. He hadn't made an appearance higher than High-A Greenville in Boston's farm system. He made three appearances in the majors with the White Sox this season and had an 18.00 ERA in three outings. For the Red Sox, they are getting a guy back with a 3.22 ERA down in the minors across 73 total appearances and can help develop him back to the big leagues for a minimal cost.

This is the second time over the last few weeks that the Red Sox got a guy back who was poached in the Rule 5 Draft. Boston also got Angel Bastardo back from the Toronto Blue Jays, who was selected in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft but was injured in 2025. So, the Red Sox have been adding pitching depth without having to really do anything. That's a win.