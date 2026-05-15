Red Sox–White Sox Jordan Hicks Trade Looks Like Another Disaster

The Boston Red Sox have simply been unlucky so far this season.

Boston currently is in last place in the American League East with an 18-25 record. The Red Sox have one of the worst offenses in baseball without an end in sight. That would be enough to warrant an unlucky year. But this is the same club that let Alex Bregman walk this past offseason and responded in the trade market. Boston landed Caleb Durbin, who has been great defensively but bad offensively, in a package around Kyle Harrison, who has looked like a budding star over with the Milwaukee Brewers.

It certainly looks like the Red Sox lost the Harrison deal, which stings after Boston acquired him last season in the Rafael Devers swap. Another piece of that deal is making Boston look bad right now as well. The Red Sox acquired flamethrower Jordan Hicks in the Devers deal and he was bad in Boston down the stretch in 2025. He had an 8.20 ERA in 21 appearances for Boston. To be fair, he was adjusting to a role shift. In San Francisco, Hicks bounced between the rotation and bullpen and Boston converted him fully back to the bullpen.

The Red Sox Traded Jordan Hicks To The Chicago White Sox

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (44) prepares to throw to a Athletics batter during the 10th inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Hick undoubtedly struggled and then Boston wanted to offload him. Boston sent Hicks, pitching prospect David Sandlin and $8 million to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Gage Ziehl. Boston essentially paid the White Sox to take Hicks and had to add an intriguing prospect into the mix just to get rid of him. Now, Hicks has a 3.45 ERA in 17 appearances for the White Sox, including 10 straight scoreless outings. Sandlin has a 0.00 ERA in five starts down in the minors as well.

In comparison, Ziehl has a 6.28 ERA in six starts for Double-A Portland right now. Simply put, it's another tough hit for Boston.

When it comes to Hicks, he does have a 4.26 FIP and 1.915 WHIP, so you'd have to imagine at some point there will be a correction and the ERA number will increase a tad. But so far, he has been good for the White Sox and Sandlin has been lights-out for the club down in the minors.

For the Red Sox, the Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras trades both look really good. The signing of Ranger Suárez also has been excellent. But there have been some high-profile misses over the last year as well, to say the least.