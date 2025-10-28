Red Sox Re-Sign 6'7'' Flamethrower For Minor League Depth
The Boston Red Sox aren't able to make any massive moves yet, but they aren't wasting any time right now to take a look at the depth throughout the organization.
Boston signed veteran catcher Jason Delay to a minor league deal earlier in the week, but didn't stop there. On Tuesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that Boston is re-signing 6'7'' flamethrower Eduardo Rivera to a minor league deal.
"The Red Sox re-signed LHP Eduardo Rivera to a (minor league deal)," Speier said. "Rivera, 22, is a massive (6-ft-7), hard-throwing lefty who had a 2.48 ERA, 30 percent K rate and 13 percent BB rate in HiA/AA in ‘25. For the Sox, he could be a mid-/late-year big lg depth option in ‘26 - but he’s Rule 5 eligible and could get taken."
Why re-signing Eduardo Rivera is a solid depth move
This isn't the type of move that will make endless headlines, like if the Red Sox re-signed Alex Bregman, but it's the type of move good organizations make. Rivera is just 22 years old and is coming off a season in which he had a 2.48 ERA in 20 total appearances, including 15 starts. He made 10 appearances with the High-A Greenville Drive Red Sox and 10 appearances with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
With Portland, Rivera had a 3.49 ERA in 10 total appearances, including nine starts. He was a bit all over the place with 30 walks in 42 1/3 innings pitched, but had 40 strikeouts as well. It's almost surprising to see his ERA that low with that many walks.
In High-A, Rivera had a 1.61 ERA in 10 appearances, including six starts. His command also was better with 16 walks in 44 2/3 innings pitched to go along with 68 strikeouts.
With his massive size and fastball in the high-90s, he's someone worth following to see if he can develop into big league depth at some point. This move may not turn heads right away, but having a guy with intangibles like his building up down in the minors certainly doesn't hurt.
