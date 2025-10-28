Red Sox Get Predictable Update On Alex Bregman Pursuit
The Major League Baseball offseason always feels long and it hasn't even fully started yet.
The World Series is still ongoing -- and has been fantastic at that. On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers duked it out in an 18-inning affair that saw the reigning champs come out on top thanks to a walk-off home run from Freddie Freeman. Now, the Dodgers are two wins away from winning the World Series and really getting the offseason started.
For the Boston Red Sox, it's a time of limbo. Boston can't really add much right now. The Red Sox have already made a move by signing catcher Jason Delay to a minor league deal, but nothing crazy yet. It's a waiting game. For Boston, the biggest report that has been out there is that third baseman Alex Bregman plans to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox. The deadline is coming up and will be five days after the World Series. At this point, there isn't much that can be done, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman did share that the Red Sox are "hopeful" they can re-sign Bregman.
The Red Sox need to do everything possible to re-sign Alex Bregman
This isn't the most surprising thing in the world. In fact, it would be much more surprising if Heyman said the opposite. This also isn't the first time he's talked about Bregman this offseason. He recently said that he views the Red Sox as the "most likely" landing spot for Bregman. Throughout the 2025 season, the Red Sox made it clear all season how much they like Bregman. But, unless the two sides work out an extension, we won't know more about Bregman until free agency actually begins.
Towards the end of the season, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy made it clear that Boston wants to bring Bregman back.
"That will all take care of itself," Kennedy said on Sept. 11th while joining "The Greg Hill Show." He wants to be here. We want him to be here. I'll leave it at that. He's such an important part of this season and what we're doing."
It's nice to know that Boston reportedly is still "hopeful" about a reunion, but it doesn't move the needle. If the Red Sox don't get an extension done, then there will be plenty of competition for his services.
More MLB: Blue Jays Projected $75 Million Star Would Be Bargain For Red Sox