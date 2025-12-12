Tarik Skubal Rumor Needs To Have Red Sox's Attention

The Boston Red Sox already have landed two starting pitchers this offseason. There’s an argument that the club doesn’t need any more pitching. But if one of the best hurlers in baseball becomes available, you listen.

Tarik Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and has one more year of control left before he likely will land some sort of massive contract. Because of that, there have been trade rumors all offseason around the Detroit Tigers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Detroit shouldn’t trade Skubal. The Tigers could contend in 2026 with Skubal at the top of the rotation, but ESPN’s Jorge Castillo dropped an intriguing nugget after thw winter meetings that the Red Sox’s front office should be all over.

The Red Sox should call the Detroit Tigers

"What is the most interesting thing you heard this week in Orlando? That a Tarik Skubal trade is likely," Castillo wrote. "Here's what we know: Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris can shut down speculation by simply saying he is not trading Skubal and he has not done that. Instead, he noted this week that there aren't any 'untouchables' on his roster. Trading the best pitcher in baseball when you're trying to compete would upset the fan base, but the Tigers, knowing re-signing Skubal next winter is unlikely, appear open to it."

If Skubal is available, he's the guy Boston needs to go all in on. The Red Sox have plenty of pitching depth now after acquiring Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, to go along with the young guys already on the roster. On top of this, Boston has big league talent that could be moved, like Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Plus, in general, the Red Sox still boast one of the top overall farm systems in baseball.

Last offseason, the Red Sox were willing to invest in Juan Soto at a historic level, although they lost the sweepstakes. Now, a year later, the Red Sox don't have Rafael Devers on the books any longer and Skubal is a legit game-changer.

A trade would cost a lot and then you'd have to either roll the dice and see if he re-signs in free agency, or hand him an extension right away. Either way, Skubal is the guy you go in on, if he's actually available.

More MLB: What Red Sox Want For Jarren Duran Blockbuster Trade