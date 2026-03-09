Triston Casas Not Quite Ready for Red Sox Return

The Boston Red Sox got a Triston Casas update on Monday, but it wasn't the type that the fanbase has been waiting for.

Casas has been working his way back throughout Spring Training after rupturing his left patellar tendon in 2025. Casas has been taking part in the action for Boston throughout camp, but he hasn't appeared in a Spring Training game yet. On Feb. 28, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Casas was making "good progress" and that playing in Spring Training games before Opening Day was "squarely in play." Unfortunately, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Monday that the current expectation is that Casas will not be ready in time to play in games in Spring Training after all.

"Triston Casas said he will not play in any Grapefruit League games. He had hoped to, but he won't be ready in time, he said," Healey wrote. "His next rehab hurdles include baserunning and sliding. He hasn't gotten to those yet."

The Red Sox slugger is still working his way back

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With the way the Red Sox's roster is currently set up, Boston is going to be just fine in the short term. Willson Contreras is the team's first baseman now and there isn't a clear pathway to playing time for Casas at the moment anyway. While this is the case, it's going to be very important in the long run to have him fully ready to roll as a depth option for this club. The Major League Baseball season is a marathon. What if Contreras gets hurt? Or, what if one of the outfielders gets hurt and the Red Sox want to use Casas as designated hitter?

Fortunately, we are still a few weeks away from Opening Day and he has time to continue to build up. But without game action in the spring, that's only going to mean that it will be necessary to have even more games down in the minors to get ready for the season and get timing back. Hopefully, he is able to continue to make progress and get back to full strength. Boston is going to need him at some point in 2026, even if it isn't clear right now when that may be.