Red Sox's Triston Casas Missing Spring Games but There's Hope

The health and progress of young slugger Triston Casas has been a big story for the Boston Red Sox throughout Spring Training so far.

It's not hard to see why. When healthy, Casas is one of the best overall sluggers in the organization. While he may not have a clear path to playing time right now, there's no denying the fact that there are few others in the organization with the power upside of Casas. Before the idea of playing time can even be discussed, he has to get fully up to speed with game action. He's still working his way back to full strength after suffering a season-ending left patellar tendon rupture in 2025 that forced him to only play in 29 games.

Throughout camp, it has been said numerous times that Casas' goal was to get into Spring Training games before they wrapped up. Unfortunately, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Monday that he will not end up getting into the game action before Spring Training wraps up. On the bright side, he also reported that there haven't been any setbacks for the young slugger, at least.

The Red Sox slugger won't play in Spring Training games

"Casas update," Healey wrote. "Triston Casas said he will not play in any exhibition games during spring training. He had hoped to, but he won’t be ready in time, he said. Casas has not encountered a setback in his rehabilitation from left knee surgery last May, [Red Sox manager Alex Cora] said. His next steps include base running and sliding, which are hurdles to getting cleared for game action, but he hasn’t been able to check those boxes yet."

For the Red Sox, Casas returning to full strength as fast as possible will help the team's depth. But there's no reason to rush him back until every single box is firmly checked. Barring injuries, the Red Sox will open up with Willson Contreras at first base and a surplus of outfielders to the point where one is expected to occupy the designated hitter spot frequently.

If an injury pops up, the Red Sox have Masataka Yoshida as an obvious next DH option. At some point, Casas could enter that conversation, but fortunately, the Red Sox have depth to keep the club covered for the foreseeable future until Casas is ready. Even though he will not be playing in Spring Training games, the fact that there hasn't been an injury setback is promising, at least.