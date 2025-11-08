Why Red Sox Insider’s Take On Alex Bregman Is Good News
It’s likely going to be a bit before we know if the Boston Red Sox will be able to bring back Alex Bregman in free agency.
Free agents technically can sign now, but it's still the very beginning of the offseason and it will take a bit for the hot stove to really start burning. For Bregman, in the meantime, there will be mainly rumors and speculation. Most of the buzz doesn't matter too much. But, when someone around the team says something, that's when it's important to listen.
For example, former Red Sox infielder and current broadcaster for the team Lou Merloni joined NESN and discussed Bregman's future with the team.
"I think he is that guy," Merloni said. "I don't want to speak for him. This is obviously decisions that come down to it and there will be financial calls late, but he seemed to really enjoy it here. At the end of the year, he was talking to guys about not 'Hey, what you guys need to do next year to be better,' it was more 'What we need to do.' I think this is a place that he enjoyed his experience. I think he wants to finish his career here.
Alex Bregman's future in Boston is up in the air
"I think he sort of tells Scott Boras, 'Hey, go out and do what you got to do and use the media and manipulate the media, but in the end do it to get as much money out of Boston because this is where I want to be.' I think everybody works, Scott works for them to get the most money. But, every once in a while, Scott has a client, like Bregman, that has made his money and won championships and is comfortable where he wants to be and I think it is here. We'll see how this whole thing unfolds, but that is kind of what I'm expecting."
Any writer or analyst can come up with some sort of prediction or take, but when you have someone who is around the team -- and also has been a member of the organization -- like Merloni going out of their way to make a comment like this about Bregman, that should be considered a positive by the fanbase.
Bregman didn't sign with Boston until February ahead of the 2025 season. It would be nice if the organization has an answer before then this offseason, but this is a topic that isn't going to go away quickly.
There will be a lot said about Bregman. That's just the nature of the offseason. But, take this comment from Merloni at least as a positive take for now, Red Sox fans.
