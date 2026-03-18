Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock Opens Up on Pitch That Lost Team USA WBC Title

The Boston Red Sox had some big winners and hard-luck losers on Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic final.

Team Venezuela outfielder Wilyer Abreu hit his second monster home run of the bracket round, helping to propel his country to its first WBC title in a 3-2 thriller. But USA outfielder Roman Anthony struck out to end the tournament, and his Red Sox teammate Garrett Whitlock allowed the winning run in the top of the ninth inning.

Sometimes, as a relief pitcher, it quickly becomes obvious that it's not your night. That was the case with Whitlock on Tuesday, and it was obvious watching his face on the mound that the weight of the loss felt heavy on his shoulders.

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Garrett Whitlock ends strong tournament with rough outing

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States pitcher Garrett Whitlock (59) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After allowing a leadoff walk to Luis Arráez, a stolen base from Javier Sanoja, and a go-ahead double by Eugenio Suárez, Whitlock's postgame comments were short and sweet, as he neither dodged the blame of letting up the winning run, nor spent too much time reflecting on the emotions of the loss.

“It was a fun tournament and a really cool experience,” Whitlock said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “It was really cool getting to be in the guys I was in the room with. Looking forward to the (season) and getting home.”

As for the pitch to Suárez, a full-count changeup that was located vaguely close to the outside corner, Whitlock was happy to own up to not locating the ball where it needed to go.

“I mean, obviously, he hit it,” Whitlock said, per McAdam, “so it wasn’t in a good enough location.”

Overall, Whitlock had a strong tournament, as he allowed just the one run and three baserunners in his four appearances, striking out five batters. He shut down the heart of the dangerous Dominican Republic lineup in Sunday's semifinal, but his stuff wasn't nearly as sharp on Tuesday.

Much will also be made of who wasn't on the mound during that ninth inning when most American fans would have liked to see him there: closer Mason Miller, who was given strict orders to only pitch in a save situation by the San Diego Padres.