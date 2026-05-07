Red Sox Lineup: No Roman Anthony in Jake Bennett's Second Start
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Thursday marks the start of a possible momentum series for the Boston Red Sox: four games against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston knows all too well how big inter-division four-gamers can be. Last season, it was a four-game sweep of the Rays going into the All-Star break that set the Red Sox up to make the playoffs, perhaps more than any other series they played all year.
Manager Chad Tracy's lineup for Game 1 of the series features a standard lefty-heavy group against the Rays, who will open with righty reliever Griffin Jax. But for the third straight game, there will be no Roman Anthony.
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Anthony out, Yoshida in as Red Sox face Rays
Here was the full lineup, as posted by the Red Sox to their official social media accounts:
1. Jarren Duran LF
2. Willson Contreras 1B
3. Wilyer Abreu RF
4. Trevor Story SS
5. Masataka Yoshida DH
6. Ceddanne Rafaela CF
7. Marcelo Mayer 2B
8. Connor Wong C
9. Caleb Durbin 3B
SP: Jake Bennett
Anthony, who injured himself on a foul ball in the first inning of Monday's game, flew back to Boston to see a specialist and will sit out for the third-straight game, unless he's brought in to pinch-hit. Yoshida, who started just one of Tracy's first nine games as interim manager, gets the nod for the second straight day.
It's a big opportunity for Bennett, who is probably the odd man out in the Red Sox rotation if Ranger Suárez can avoid the injured list. Sonny Gray returned from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, but because there was no off-day this week, Boston could afford to go with a six-man rotation even if Suárez was ready to go by Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jax seems to be slowly transitioning from an opener to a true starter, after the Rays stopped using him in high-leverage situations early in the year and had him throw 2 2/3 innings his last time out. He's got a deep arsenal, and the Red Sox could expect to see him from anywhere between 45 and 60 pitches on Thurday.
First pitch from Fenway Park will be at 7:10 p.m. ET.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com