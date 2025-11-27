Red Sox's Jarren Duran Asking Price Currently Too High For AL Rival: Report

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is a good to great player whose name gets thrown around in trade talks far more often than his skill level warrants.

It's the unfortunate reality of playing for a Boston team with too many talented, young outfielders to fit them all in the same defensive alignment when healthy. And with Duran set to make the most money of the group this year at $7.7 million and closest to free agency (three years of team control left), he's the most logical trade candidate.

Two things are clear about a potential Duran trade at this early stage of the offseason. One, the Red Sox are absolutely willing to move him for the right return, but two, they're setting a high bar for opposing teams to match before seriously engaging with the possibility.

Royals uncomfortable with Duran asking price?

Late last week, Kansas City Royals beat reporter Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that the Royals were one potential Duran suitor, but at this early stage in the offseason, Boston was asking for too substantial a return for Kansas City to pull the trigger.

"I've heard that right now, the price the Red Sox are asking for is too high for the Royals to feel comfortable about it," Rogers wrote. "But we'll see how that shifts throughout the winter. The two teams match up on paper.

"The Royals want an outfielder who can add to their offense, which the Red Sox have in Duran or Wilyer Abreu. Boston wants Major League-ready starting pitching. The Royals have that."

If the Red Sox keep waiting, the Royals' desperation to trade for an impact player like Duran might increase. Two top corner outfielders have already been traded (Taylor Ward, Brandon Nimmo), and there's far from an unlimited supply of players at the position that can make the impact Kansas City needs.

And at least until a time the Red Sox hypothetically land a big bat with designated hitter needs like Kyle Schwarber, they can hang onto Duran, knowing he has a spot in their everyday lineup even if the outfield is overcrowded.

