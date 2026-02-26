Towering Red Sox Fireballer Has 'Inside Lane' to Starting Job

Who will take the mound as the Boston Red Sox's No. 5 starter when the 2026 regular season arrives? This is the lone question mark for the club's rotation right now, but it sounds like there may not be a surprise on the way.

When the Red Sox acquired Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates, he immediately looked like a lock for the Boston rotation. The Red Sox gave up a lot to get him, including outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia. Boston ended up adding Ranger Suárez as well and is loading from a pitching perspective. Throughout camp, it has at least been a discussion whether someone like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Patrick Sandoval or Kutter Crawford could unseat Oviedo. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo noted that Oviedo still has the "inside lane" to the starting rotation.

The Red Sox's rotation should be very good in 2026

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

"Starting Pitchers (5): LHP Garrett Crochet, LHP Ranger Suárez, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Johan Oviedo," Cotillo wrote. "Injured List: RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP Tanner Houck (60-day IL). Outside Looking In: LHP Patrick Sandoval (bullpen), LHP Connelly Early (AAA), LHP Payton Tolle (AAA), RHP Tyler Uberstine (AAA), LHP Jake Bennett (AAA). Barring an injury, the first four spots are locked in with Crochet, Suárez, Gray and Bello anchoring an improved staff. The intrigue here pertains to the No. 5 spot, which team decision-makers have touted as an open competition between Oviedo, Crawford, Early, Tolle and Sandoval.

"As of now, Oviedo (despite having minor league options) has the inside lane to that spot, according to sources, because he’s fully healthy and without restrictions entering camp. Outings like his erratic debut Wednesday could lead the Red Sox to look elsewhere, though. Helping Oviedo’s case is the fact Crawford, who missed all of last season with knee and wrist issues, is behind and hasn’t faced hitters yet and Sandoval, who also missed 2025, is not yet throwing in games."

Tolle and Early's time will come at some point. Injuries pop up and they are right on the big league doorstep after getting some time last season. Even if they are not in the Opening Day rotation, it's going to be alright. Oviedo made nine starts last season and was very good with a 3.57 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched. When healthy, he has electric stuff. He's 6'6'' with an elite fastball and 98th percentile extension. You can't teach that.

Despite a shaky spring debut, it would be a bit odd not to use him in the rotation to kick off the season after the big trade for him.