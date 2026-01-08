Intriguing Red Sox-Diamondbacks Update Drops On Alex Bregman, Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a tough team to figure out this winter, but it's clear that their process is heavily intertwined with the Boston Red Sox's.

For the last few weeks, it's been confirmed that the Diamondbacks were in the hunt for Alex Bregman, the Red Sox's three-time All-Star third baseman, in free agency. At the same time, nearly every report to that effect has suggested that if Arizona could sign Bregman, they would have to cut ties with three-time All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte has five years and just over $102 million left on his contract, and he'll get a full no-trade clause early in the season if he remains in Arizona thanks to 10 and 5 rights. Boston has also long been rumored to be in on Marte, who would be an excellent fit with a team that hasn't had a reliable second baseman in nearly a decade.

Latest on Diamondbacks as a threat for Bregman, plus Marte buzz

On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post dropped the first Red Sox-Marte update we've had in a while, and also indicated that the Diamondbacks were not a threat to be ignored on the Bregman market.

"The Red Sox are trying to keep Bregman, but especially Arizona looks like a threat," wrote Heyman. "If the D-Backs sign Bregman, a Ketel Marte trade to Boston may be more likely. Boston has young starters interesting to Arizona, including Connelly Early and Payton Tolle."

It's been a while since Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said he expected Marte's trade saga to end soon, so maybe what he's been waiting for all this time was to find out if Arizona was going to land Bregman.

Meanwhile, giving up one of Early or Tolle for Marte as opposed to keeping both and signing Bregman would appear to be a net negative for the Red Sox, which means there may very well be a standoff unfolding between Boston and Arizona.

If the Diamondbacks signed Bregman, though, it would seem that they would immediately lose their leverage in Marte's trade negotiations, with every club involved knowing the new goal was to shed payroll. That might even take Tolle and Early off the table.

