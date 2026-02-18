Red Sox's New Uniforms Sparking Internet Outrage Toward Fanatics

Baseball fans are extremely particular about their favorite teams' uniforms, and this week, the Boston Red Sox's threads have been causing a stir.

Tuesday was Red Sox media day, and as photos of players in their home white uniforms began to hit the internet, many immediately noticed that something was off. It appears that the red piping that runs from the collar down to the bottom of the row of buttons has been widened, and it's causing the "RED SOX" letters to touch that piping.

Compared to last year (left), there’s something off about the lettering on the Red Sox’ home whites this year (right). pic.twitter.com/1whb3Vlyj8 — Brendan Campbell (@brendan_camp) February 17, 2026

Predictably, fans are up in arms about such an oversight, and they're mainly directing their anger at Fanatics, the ever-growing uniform and merchandise titan that has produced Major League Baseball's uniforms in concert with Nike since 2024.

Fanatics taking a beating, but is Nike to blame?

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"(Fanatics) once again an incredibly hideous job, I will throw a parade when this stupid company goes out of business," wrote X user TJ Gouge, in one of the top comments on the above post depicting the letter faux pas on Tanner Houck's jersey.

Fanatics is a popular punching bag on the internet these days. Fans have long bemoaned the quality of the merchandise they receive, and social media posts of manufacturing errors on gear that arrives at homes often go viral.

However, Major League Baseball attributes final design decisions to Nike, not Fanatics, so it's not entirely clear whether the latter deserves the amount of blame it's getting. That fact became an important point of distinction when Nike's new uniform template took hold before the 2024 season, and nearly every team's letters on the backs of their jerseys appeared far smaller than before.

Still, Fanatics is ultimately responsible for producing the physical uniforms that the players wear, and as was pointed out by several folks on Tuesday, there are inconsistencies from player to player even after accounting for the new piping decision.

I’m going to have an aneurysm they’re not even pressed in the same spot on different jerseys #endfanatics https://t.co/PGB1obnZDl pic.twitter.com/UFGqDPmWgV — Ceddanne Rafaela Enjoyer (@RafaelaEnjoyer) February 17, 2026

You're never going to slip a uniform issue past baseball fans, and especially not Red Sox fans, who love tradition, even when their design teams keeps rolling out new colors for City Connect uniforms to sell even more merch.

And it remains to be seen whether the jersey lettering can or will be changed before opening day, but you can bet those fans won't let it go anytime soon if it's not.