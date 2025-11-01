Red Sox's Projected Trade Package For Cy Young Winner Includes Kristian Campbell
This Boston Red Sox offseason will be dominated by discussions about who the team might acquire to bolster the rotation, and if it's a trade, what sort of return it's going to take.
Boston needs a No. 2 arm -- someone to slot in between ace Garrett Crochet and the steadily-improving Brayan Bello. Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan has been the name most frequently linked to the Red Sox because they were trying hard for him at the July trade deadline, but there will be other options as well.
What about Sandy Alcantara? The Miami Marlins righty had a brutal season on the whole, but showed improvement down the stretch, and has a Cy Young Award in his pocket. He's under control for two more years, but there could be a divide between what teams think he's worth vs. what the Marlins would want in a package.
What could Red Sox trade for Alcantara?
On Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic proposed a potential package for Alcantara -- and some Red Sox fans might be surprised to see the name Kristian Campbell included.
"The Yankees reportedly weren’t willing to part with two of their top position player prospects in Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr. for Alcantara, ... but a Red Sox package of (Jhostynxon) Garcia along with (Kyston) Witherspoon or left-hander Brandon Clarke, a top 10 pitcher in the system, and Kristian Campbell could entice the Marlins, who are always seeking to add controllable players."
Garcia, Clarke, and Witherspoon are classic trade chips, as none have yet established themselves as big-leaguers. But Campbell not only played three months in the majors, but he got himself an eight-year, $60 million contract that suggested the Red Sox saw him as a building block for the long haul.
Campbell's struggles in May and early June were well-documented, and his demotion to Triple-A wasn't a slam-dunk success, either. He'll have a lot to prove to begin next season. And yet, trading him for a pitcher who finished the year with a 5.36 ERA, regardless of who he's been in the past or how much better he looked down the stretch, would be startling for some.
But trading two other prospects on top of Campbell? That might make Red Sox fans apoplectic upon hearing the breaking news.
