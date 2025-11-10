Red Sox's Sneaky Trade Deadline Target Sparks Offseason 1B Possibility
How notable was it that the Boston Red Sox tried for Eugenio Suárez at the deadline? The answer to that question could carry a lot of weight this winter.
Suárez was the top rental bat on the market in July, and although he's pretty much always been a major league third baseman, the Red Sox wanted him at first, because Triston Casas was out for the year.
Now, Casas' readiness for opening day is uncertain, and the Red Sox's own third baseman, Alex Bregman, is a free agent as well. That brings Suárez into the picture for Boston in a couple of scenarios.
Suárez could wind up a Red Sox, insider says
MassLive insider Christopher Smith discussed those scenarios on Monday and suggested that Suárez could be right in the mix to join the Red Sox this offseason, at either corner infield position depending on where Bregman winds up.
"The Red Sox were interested in Suárez at the 2025 trade deadline and discussed the third baseman internally as a potential option at first base," Smith wrote. "The 34-year-old has played just six career innings at first base, all coming in 2025, but third basemen often make an easy transition across the diamond.
"Boston also could consider Suárez as a third base option to replace Bregman. But Suárez would be a big defensive downgrade at the position. He had minus-six outs above average last year."
Offensively, there's a good argument to be made that the Red Sox need Suárez. His 49 home runs this season outweigh his .298 on-base percentage in that regard, because Boston struggled much more to generate power than they did trips to first.
However, the idea of Suárez slotting in over Bregman at third as a 34-year-old who's never been a particularly good defender likely wouldn't be well-received.
Red Sox fans would likely be happy with an offseason consisting of re-signing Bregman, acquiring Suárez to play first base and/or designated hitter, and bringing in a true No. 2 starter. But it will be a while before we see if all of those boxes get checked.
