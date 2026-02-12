Red Sox's Triston Casas Makes Cryptic Post Even More Confusing

The Boston Red Sox have one of the most intriguing first basemen in baseball.

Triston Casas has been known throughout his young career to this point for his massive potential, unlucky injuries and some quirks. Casas missed most of the last two seasons after suffering a left patellar tendon rupture in 2025 and tearing cartilage in his rib cage in 2024. Certainly not the most common injuries you're going to see. Casas, when healthy, has 30-plus homer pop, but he just hasn't been able to stay healthy yet.

Because of that, the Red Sox went out and acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. Beforehand, the Red Sox were heavily linked to another first baseman: Pete Alonso. Boston met with the slugger, but he ended up landing with the Baltimore Orioles. The noise picked up pretty quickly in the offseason that the Red Sox could pursue a first baseman with Alonso's name out there. One thing that led to the chatter was a cryptic post on Instagram from Casas.

The Red Sox slugger responded

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"If we’re gonna have any chance at something decent it’s stuff like this that needs to be addressed, I’m going to try to be as transparent as possible… within reason. No delusion, just normalizing the tough conversation," Casas wrote on Nov. 4.

On Thursday, Casas sort of addressed the post, while making it even more confusing. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith transcribed the quote from Casas.

"All my Instagram captions, I’m talking to one person,” Casas said. “That’s just something that I’m thinking that I’m not saying to them, that I put it on the caption. So they don’t even mean anything really relatively to my life. ... I can’t tell you the person, but I can tell you that it’s to a person. They know what the message is. And I think that they just go great with the pictures that I put them with.”

So, the caption was directed towards one person, but he didn't say who. A surprising post, to say the least.

